ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-MOLDOVA---DELAYED / TIME APPROX

Blinken holds news conference with Moldovan President Sandu

Start: 06 Mar 2022 09:43 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Moldova

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com