Domingo 6 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ---FLASH--2541-UKRAINE-CRISIS/DONETSK REGION

Por
REUTERSMAR 06
6 de Marzo de 2022

'I just want peace' residents of Ukrainian village captured by separatists speak of hardships

Start: 06 Mar 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2022 17:47 GMT

BUGAS, DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - Local residents of Ukrainian village captured by separatists speak of hardships.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

