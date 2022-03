ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ISRAEL-PROTEST---DELAYED

Israelis & Ukrainians protest Russian action in Ukraine

Start: 05 Mar 2022 17:30 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2022 18:30 GMT

TEL AVIV - Hundreds of Ukrainians, Israelis, and Russians will gather in Tel Aviv, near Russian embassy on Saturday (March 5) to protest against the Russian military invasion into Ukraine, calling on President Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com