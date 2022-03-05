ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

The annual National People's Congress begins in Beijing

Start: 05 Mar 2022 00:58 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2022 02:02 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Thousands of Chinese delegates from across the country gather in Beijing for the annual meeting of parliament. Premier Li Keqiang is to deliver his annual work report at the opening.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com