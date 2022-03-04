ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RIGHTS

UNHCR resumes urgent debate on Ukraine
Start: 04 Mar 2022 09:30 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
LIVE EVENT CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.
GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine, called for by Kyiv and its allies, to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014.
SCHEDULE
0900GMT Urgent debate expected to resume
APPROX TIMING 0945GMT Vote expected to start
