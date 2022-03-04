COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RIGHTS

MAR 04
3 de Marzo de 2022

UNHCR resumes urgent debate on Ukraine

Start: 04 Mar 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED ON RLS FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine, called for by Kyiv and its allies, to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014.

SCHEDULE

0900GMT Urgent debate expected to resume

APPROX TIMING 0945GMT Vote expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

