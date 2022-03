ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-ARRIVALS

NATO foreign ministers arrive for meeting on Ukraine

Start: 04 Mar 2022 06:53 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 07:17 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive for meeting on Ukraine in Brussels, make comments on arrival.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT approx arrivals

0825GMT arrival remarks with Stoltenberg and Blinken

0900GMT Meeting starts, Stoltenberg opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO / POSSIBLE AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com