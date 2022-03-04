COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROPE-DEMONSTRATION FRANKFURT

MAR 04
4 de Marzo de 2022

Frankfurt anti-war demonstrations, Zelenskiy video address expected

Start: 04 Mar 2022 17:00 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 18:00 GMT

FRANKFURT - Anti-war demonstrations in Frankfurt, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy scheduled to speak live to attendees. Demonstrations also expected in several European cities including Vienna, Lyon, Tbilisi, Vilnius and Prague.

