Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-DEVELOPMENT -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAR 04
4 de Marzo de 2022

EU development ministers meet in Montpellier

Start: 06 Mar 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 06 Mar 2022 20:00 GMT

MONTPELLIER - EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcome EU development ministers for a two-day meeting in Montpellier. Outwatching doorsteps, comments on Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1915GMT Le Drian, Borrell and French junior minister for Europe Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne welcome EU development ministers at Montpellier Opera

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tbc

DIGITAL: tbc

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

"Conocí a dos Cristiano Ronaldo": las revelaciones de un ex compañero sobre la mutación de su personalidad

Ricardo Montaner se pronunció ante la canción que Residente le dedicó a J Balvin: "Una masacre innecesaria"

YouTubers mujeres que inspiran: Coniee Achurra, Yeo Speed, Liry Onni y Karem Suárez

La OTAN descartó establecer una zona de exclusión aérea en Ucrania

