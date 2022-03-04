ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-BLINKEN-VONDERLEYEN

EU President Von der Leyen and Blinken give statements
Start: 04 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2022 17:45 GMT
LIVE EVENT ON RLS CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.
BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, two make statements before meeting in Brussels
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com