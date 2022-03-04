ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-BLINKEN-VONDERLEYEN

EU President Von der Leyen and Blinken give statements

Start: 04 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 17:45 GMT

LIVE EVENT ON RLS CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, two make statements before meeting in Brussels

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com