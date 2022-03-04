COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLINKEN-NEWSER

REUTERS
4 de Marzo de 2022

Antony Blinken gives a news conference in Brussels

Start: 04 Mar 2022 18:29 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 19:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a news conference in Brussels after a series of diplomatic meetings with NATO and EU allies to discuss Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1815GMT approx news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

