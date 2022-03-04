COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY +TAPE REPLAY+ USA-BIDEN/FINLAND

Por
REUTERSMAR 04
4 de Marzo de 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with, President of Finland.

Start: 04 Mar 2022 20:04 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 20:14 GMT

Washington D.C - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Digital: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El tierno video que publicó Lionel Messi y muestra cuál es una de las canciones favoritas de su hijo Thiago

El tierno video que publicó Lionel Messi y muestra cuál es una de las canciones favoritas de su hijo Thiago

Jugó en la selección de Paraguay, fue campeón en Colombia y hoy vive en la calle: el drama del ex futbolista Paniagua

Emocionante: el llanto de Guillermo Coria durante el himno argentino en su primer partido como capitán de Copa Davis

Mexicano será campeón en Europa: Edson Álvarez y Erick Gutiérrez protagonizarán final

Claudio Spinelli dio detalles increíbles de su escape de Ucrania: “Me pisó un auto y un camión se me tiró encima”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

AMLO no irá contra Belinda por deuda millonaria con el SAT

AMLO no irá contra Belinda por deuda millonaria con el SAT

Manelyk González confesó atracción por Christian Nodal: “Es un papasote”

Qué piensa Mayrín Villanueva sobre el romance de su hijo Sebastián Poza con Azul Guaita

Los Tigres del Norte anunciaron segunda fecha en el Auditorio Nacional

César Bono reapareció en redes sociales tras hospitalización de emergencia

TENDENCIAS

Hallaron una nueva variante del coronavirus en ciervos de Canadá: cómo podría afectar la salud humana

Hallaron una nueva variante del coronavirus en ciervos de Canadá: cómo podría afectar la salud humana

La modelo ucraniana que desafía a las grandes marcas y muestra el dolor de la guerra

Microsoft suspende la venta de productos y servicios en Rusia

Twitch toma medidas ante los usuarios que desinforman, estos son los cambios

Así está impactando la guerra en la industria automotriz

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Puede ser” que Baker Hughes tenga contratos con Pemex en Dos Bocas: AMLO

“Puede ser” que Baker Hughes tenga contratos con Pemex en Dos Bocas: AMLO

Cuáles son los hobbies que tiene Germán Larrea, la segunda persona más rica de México

Qué pasó con J Balvin y Residente: así inició la pelea antes del BZRP Music Sessions 49

Dos monedas de plata acabado espejo se cotizan juntas en más de 7 mil pesos en línea

Pedro Castillo: “Totalmente falso que vamos a implementar un modelo comunista o chavista”