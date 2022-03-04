ADVISORY +TAPE REPLAY+ USA-BIDEN/FINLAND

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with, President of Finland.
Start: 04 Mar 2022 20:04 GMT
End: 04 Mar 2022 20:14 GMT
Washington D.C - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland.
Restrictions:
Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand
Digital: No use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com