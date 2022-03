ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SPOKESPERSON-BRIEFING

China's NPC spokesperson briefing before start of parliament

Start: 04 Mar 2022 04:01 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 05:04 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SEE SPEPARATE EVENT FOR ENGLISH TRANSLATION

==

BEIJING, CHINA - China's National People's Congress (NPC) spokesperson speaks to media a day before the annual meeting starts.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - newser starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - SIMULTANEOUS ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com