Viernes 4 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/OPENING-SPEECH -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAR 04
3 de Marzo de 2022

China's top political advisory body holds annual meeting

Start: 04 Mar 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 09:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT ON RLS CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

BEIJING, CHINA - Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the high-profile but largely ceremonial advisory body, delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - CPPCC opening

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

