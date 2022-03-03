ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RIGHTS --NEW TIME/POSSIBLE ONLY

U.N. Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine

Start: 03 Mar 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine, called for by Kyiv and its allies, to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014. Debate expected to continue on Friday.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT Urgent debate expected to start

Opening statements by Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Chair of the Special Procedure's Coordinating Committee, and UN Independent Expert on violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity

Followed by concerned country statements: Representative of the Russian Federation (speaker to be confirmed) and Representative of Ukraine (speaker to be confirmed)

1200GMT - 1400GMT BREAK

1400GMT urgent debate continues

1700GMT End of session

