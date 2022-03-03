ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-NOTRE DAME

Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells in support of Ukraine
Start: 03 Mar 2022 10:55 GMT
End: 03 Mar 2022 11:15 GMT
PARIS - Paris' beloved Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells at midday in support of the Ukrainian people and to call for peace amid Russia's invasion of the country.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Bells ring
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com