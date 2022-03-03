COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 3 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-NOTRE DAME

Por
REUTERSMAR 03
2 de Marzo de 2022

Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells in support of Ukraine

Start: 03 Mar 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 11:15 GMT

PARIS - Paris' beloved Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells at midday in support of the Ukrainian people and to call for peace amid Russia's invasion of the country.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Bells ring

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los atletas rusos y bielorrusos no podrán participar de los Juegos Paralímpicos de Invierno: “Son víctimas de las acciones de sus gobiernos”

Los atletas rusos y bielorrusos no podrán participar de los Juegos Paralímpicos de Invierno: “Son víctimas de las acciones de sus gobiernos”

Checo Pérez y la brutal diferencia de sueldo que tendrá con Max Verstappen en 2022

Los secretos del peligroso vínculo de los Mazepín con Vladimir Putin que mantiene en vilo a la Fórmula 1

De ser atacada por un tiburón y perder el brazo a los 13 años, a estar entre las deportistas más influyentes del mundo: la historia de resiliencia de Bethany Hamilton

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso Bugatti que Canelo presumió en la conferencia de prensa con Bivol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Detuvieron a actor de The Boys por agredir a joven en bar español

Detuvieron a actor de The Boys por agredir a joven en bar español

Qué opina Pablo Montero sobre Jaime Camil en su papel de Vicente Fernández

Miguel Galván “La tartamuda” y la tragedia que marcó su vida

Raíces latinas, un cumpleaños de 15 soñado y colaboraciones con sus ídolos: 25 hitos de Camila Cabello

Por qué no lo querían en Peaky Blinders, el motivo que le impidió ser Batman, 5 máximas que rigen su vida y otros datos de Cillian Murphy

TENDENCIAS

Con inteligencia artificial, científicos descubren nuevas pistas sobre la acción del COVID-19 en el organismo

Con inteligencia artificial, científicos descubren nuevas pistas sobre la acción del COVID-19 en el organismo

Día Mundial de la Audición: las revisiones periódicas son fundamentales para detectar la pérdida auditiva

Las 7 claves para que las reuniones de trabajo sean productivas, según la ciencia

El 5% de la población mundial sufre pérdida de la audición

¿Qué es el trastorno narcisista de la personalidad?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

COVID-19: número de pacientes hospitalizados sigue en descenso

COVID-19: número de pacientes hospitalizados sigue en descenso

Invasión de Rusia: así cayó Jerson, la ciudad ucraniana que Potemkin le construyó a Catalina la Grande

Paso a paso: así se vivieron los 28 días de desaparición del Mijis hasta su muerte

El comité que investiga el asalto al Capitolio considera que Donald Trump y sus asesores participaron en una conspiración criminal

El director de la agencia de la ONU sobre energía atómica viajará a Teherán para esclarecer dudas sobre actividades nucleares no declaradas