ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-NOTRE DAME

Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells in support of Ukraine

Start: 03 Mar 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 11:15 GMT

PARIS - Paris' beloved Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells at midday in support of the Ukrainian people and to call for peace amid Russia's invasion of the country.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Bells ring

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com