ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ROUNDTABLE

EU foreign ministers, Blinken, Truss and Kuleba meet to discuss Ukraine

Start: 04 Mar 2022 14:15 GMT

End: 04 Mar 2022 14:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers, joined by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, gather in meeting room to discuss Ukraine crisis. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expected to appear via videolink.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT Roundtable with delegates attending extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Ukraine

