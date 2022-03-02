ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/REPUBLICANS --START TIME APPROX

Iowa Governor gives Republican response to State of Union

Start: 02 Mar 2022 03:45 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2022 04:45 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. EDIT TO FOLLOW.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress.

++SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - start of speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com