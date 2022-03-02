ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/REPUBLICANS --START TIME APPROX

Iowa Governor gives Republican response to State of Union
Start: 02 Mar 2022 03:45 GMT
End: 02 Mar 2022 04:45 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. EDIT TO FOLLOW.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress.
++SCHEDULE:
0400GMT - start of speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com