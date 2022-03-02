COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WHO -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSMAR 02
1 de Marzo de 2022

WHO briefing on Ukraine, COVID-19 and other global health issues

Start: 02 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW INTEREST.

GENEVA - Experts from all three levels of the World Health Organisation (WHO) responding to Ukraine, headquarters, regional office and country office will brief media on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - News conference starts

Speakers TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All - No Resale

DIGITAL: Access All - No Resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

