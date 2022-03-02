COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-UNGA

Por
REUTERSMAR 02
2 de Marzo de 2022

UNGA emergency special session on Ukraine continues

Start: 02 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTINUATION OF THE UNGA EMERGENCY SESSION THAT STARTED ON MONDAY. THE U.S. AND BELARUS ARE AMONG THE SPEAKERS TODAY.

UNITED NATIONS - The 193-member U.N. General Assembly is expected to meet on Monday for an emergency special session on Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly; 11th Emergency Special Session continues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

