Miércoles 2 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RIGHTS

MAR 02
2 de Marzo de 2022

U.N. Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine

Start: 03 Mar 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 14:55 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine, called for by Kyiv and its allies, to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014. Debate expected to continue on Friday.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT Urgent debate expected to start

