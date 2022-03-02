ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RIGHTS

U.N. Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine

Start: 03 Mar 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 14:55 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine, called for by Kyiv and its allies, to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014. Debate expected to continue on Friday.

