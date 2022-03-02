ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-EU BORDER

Polish PM and EU's Michel visit Polish border

Start: 02 Mar 2022 09:38 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2022 10:12 GMT

KORCZOWA, POLAND-UKRAINE BORDER – Polish Prime Minister Moriewski and the head of European Council Charles Michel visit the Korczowa crossing at the Polish-Ukraine border where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are entering Poland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com