COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-MOLDOVA --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSMAR 02
2 de Marzo de 2022

Borrell, Varhelyi and Maia Sandu news conference in Chisinau

Start: 02 Mar 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 02 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT

CHISINAU - News conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and President of Moldova, Maia Sandu

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT News conference with:

President of Moldova, Maia SANDU

EU foreign policy chief Josep BORRELL FONTELLES

EU Commissioner Oliver VÁRHELYI

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Moldova

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La tenista ucraniana Svitolina venció a la rusa Potapova, lanzó un fuerte mensaje y prometió ayudar al ejército de su país

La tenista ucraniana Svitolina venció a la rusa Potapova, lanzó un fuerte mensaje y prometió ayudar al ejército de su país

El nuevo plan de Juventus, Real Madrid y Barcelona para lanzar la Superliga Europea: el principal cambio en el proyecto

Ángel Di María sigue sin renovar contrato con PSG: la estrella internacional que podría reemplazarlo en el próximo mercado

Max Verstappen se prepara para firmar con Red Bull un contrato para ser el mejor pago en la historia de la Fórmula 1

Problemas para Nikita Mazepin en la Fórmula 1: Gran Bretaña prohibió correr en su país a los pilotos rusos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Santa Fe Klan llegó con escoltas y chaleco antibalas a su natal Guanajuato

Santa Fe Klan llegó con escoltas y chaleco antibalas a su natal Guanajuato

Danna Paola y Moderatto lanzarán cover de RBD: “Sólo Quédate En Silencio” fue el clásico elegido

Salma Hayek y Fran Drescher sufrieron un percance en un baño durante la entrega de los SAG Awards

Quién es el nuevo vocalista de Calibre 50

Por qué Christian Nodal pagará “garantía” de medio millón para cantar en Chihuahua

TENDENCIAS

5 aplicaciones para crear mapas mentales

5 aplicaciones para crear mapas mentales

Qué está haciendo la ciencia para prevenir la próxima pandemia

Los 7 efectos más nocivos para la salud que causa el consumo excesivo de alcohol

5 ejercicios inteligentes para evitar lesiones cuando estamos sentados 8 horas en el trabajo

Niebla mental post COVID-19 en niños y adolescentes: qué es y cómo impacta en su aprendizaje

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: las estremecedoras fotos de la universidad bombardeada por Putin en Jarkov

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: las estremecedoras fotos de la universidad bombardeada por Putin en Jarkov

La ex vicepresidenta Lucía Topolansky dejó su escaño en el Senado uruguayo

Israel se ofreció a colaborar en la reparación del memorial del Holocausto dañado por un ataque ruso en Kiev

Por qué México acumuló 7 trimestres consecutivos de salida de capitales

La Justicia española rechazó que la Policía investigue denuncias del “Pollo” Carvajal que involucran a Podemos