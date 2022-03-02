COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY NISSAN-GHOSN/KELLY

Por
REUTERSMAR 02
2 de Marzo de 2022

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly arrives to face trial verdict

Start: 02 Mar 2022 23:47 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2022 00:45 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with helping former chairman Carlos Ghosn hide his compensation, enters Tokyo court for his trial verdict.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - Greg Kelly scheduled to enter court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

