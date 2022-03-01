ADVISORY UN-SECURITY COUNCIL/UAE AMBASSADOR

UAE assumes presidency of UN Security Council for March
Start: 01 Mar 2022 19:00 GMT
End: 01 Mar 2022 20:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS – UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki holds a briefing on the UN Security Council agenda for the month of March. UAE is the President of the UNSC for March.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com