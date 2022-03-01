COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-SECURITY COUNCIL/UAE AMBASSADOR

Por
REUTERSMAR 01
1 de Marzo de 2022

UAE assumes presidency of UN Security Council for March

Start: 01 Mar 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 20:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS – UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki holds a briefing on the UN Security Council agenda for the month of March. UAE is the President of the UNSC for March.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Crisis en la carrera de Djokovic: rompió relación con el hombre que lo llevó a la cima del tenis mundial

Crisis en la carrera de Djokovic: rompió relación con el hombre que lo llevó a la cima del tenis mundial

Por la invasión a Ucrania, la Federación Internacional de Vóley le quitó a Rusia la organización del Mundial 2022

El enojo de Thomas Tuchel al ser preguntado por el ataque de Rusia a Ucrania y la situación de Abramovich en Chelsea

Adidas suspendió su acuerdo con la Federación Rusa de Fútbol

El futbolista Claudio Spinelli habló por primera vez de su difícil huida de Ucrania: “Iba a dormir en la calle”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mauricio Ochmann confesó por qué se separó de Aislinn Derbez: “Nos estamos metiendo el pie”

Mauricio Ochmann confesó por qué se separó de Aislinn Derbez: “Nos estamos metiendo el pie”

Por qué Alejandra Ávalos subió 25 kilos de manera repentina

Inés Gómez Mont y Víctor Álvarez Puga habrían estado escondidos en un yate, según Tita Bravo

Maribel Guardia a favor de Belinda y Angélica Rivera: “A los hombres les celebran todo y las mujeres somos una zorras”

Pepe Aguilar defendió a Christian Nodal por demanda de disquera contra sus padres

TENDENCIAS

OnlyFans habría bloqueado algunas cuentas de creadores rusos

OnlyFans habría bloqueado algunas cuentas de creadores rusos

Los looks de los máximos dirigentes del país durante la Asamblea Legislativa

Un modelo coreano es elegido como “Auto del Año” por primera vez en la historia

Las antenas de Starlink, enviadas por Elon Musk, ya se encuentran en Ucrania

Google se suma a Meta y bloquea los canales en YouTube de Sputnik y RT en Europa

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

EEUU cuestionó que Rusia siga ocupando un lugar en el Consejo de DDHH de la ONU

EEUU cuestionó que Rusia siga ocupando un lugar en el Consejo de DDHH de la ONU

Así fue el bombardeo ruso a la torre de televisión de Kiev

Mauricio Ochmann confesó por qué se separó de Aislinn Derbez: “Nos estamos metiendo el pie”

Billete galardonado de 100 pesos se ofrece entre 29 mil y hasta 70 mil pesos por internet

Crisis en la carrera de Djokovic: rompió relación con el hombre que lo llevó a la cima del tenis mundial