COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/MAKEI-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSMAR 01
28 de Febrero de 2022

Human Rights Council 2nd day - Vladimir Makei & Blinken speak

Start: 01 Mar 2022 14:30 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 15:30 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. Human Rights Council holds second day of its main annual session with speeches by several ministers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

SCHEDULE

1006GMT UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss

1201GMT High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles

1428GMT Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei

1435GMT U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

DRAFT OF LIST OF SPEAKERS HERE: https://hrcmeetings.ohchr.org/HRCSessions/RegularSessions/49session/Pages/High-level-segment.aspx

Please note, the list is subjected to change

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El desesperado relato del futbolista argentino Gerónimo Poblete: su familia quedó varada en Ucrania en medio de los ataques rusos

El desesperado relato del futbolista argentino Gerónimo Poblete: su familia quedó varada en Ucrania en medio de los ataques rusos

“Una vida que nunca volverá a ser la misma”: un periodista inglés despidió a Marcelo Bielsa con una sentida carta

Tras alejarse de Los Leones, el campeón olímpico Gonzalo Peillat se nacionalizó alemán y jugará para la selección de ese país

El entrenador alemán del Lokomotiv Moscú renunció a su cargo tras la invasión rusa en Ucrania: “No está en línea con mis valores”

Una tragedia familiar, el bullying y el amor no correspondido de Rihanna: la metamorfosis de Joel Embiid hasta convertirse en estrella de la NBA

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Verónica Castro anunció su posible retiro: “Tal vez sea la última película que haga en mi vida”

Verónica Castro anunció su posible retiro: “Tal vez sea la última película que haga en mi vida”

Daniela Luján agradeció que los memes con Christian Nodal le regalaron publicidad

Carlos Ballarta se unió a “Poder Prieto” para pedir inclusión y equidad en plataformas de streaming

Quién es el es funcionario de Felipe Calderón involucrado la defensa de Inés Gómez Mont

Warner Bros canceló el estreno de la película de Batman en Rusia por la invasión a Ucrania

TENDENCIAS

Cuándo y dónde conviene seguir usando barbijo

Cuándo y dónde conviene seguir usando barbijo

10 frases de uso cotidiano que se deben evitar en los emails de trabajo

¿Cuánto alcohol se puede tomar antes de manejar?

Así es el Antonov An-225, el avión más grande del mundo que Rusia destruyó en uno de sus ataques a Ucrania

Por qué el COVID-19 y otras enfermedades atacan de forma diferente a hombres y mujeres

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Karol G: qué significa ‘bichota’ y por qué ganó popularidad entre las mujeres

Karol G: qué significa ‘bichota’ y por qué ganó popularidad entre las mujeres

Melissa Klug acepta que sí tuvo una crisis con Jesús Barco: “Lo bueno es que pudimos conversar y solucionar todo”

El desesperado relato del futbolista argentino Gerónimo Poblete: su familia quedó varada en Ucrania en medio de los ataques rusos

Programación de partidos de hoy, lunes 01 de marzo EN VIVO: horarios y canales de TV para ver en directo

Llegó nuevo cargamento de vacunas COVID-19 a México