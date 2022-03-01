COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-ARMS --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSMAR 01
28 de Febrero de 2022

Conference on Disarmament - Lavrov speaks

Start: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Conference on Disarmament holds a session where Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to be on the agenda.

SCHEDULE

0930GMT Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

1015GMT Stanislav Rascan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia

1045GMT Cornel FERUTA, Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies of Romania.

FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS: https://documents.unoda.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CD-HLS-2022-List-of-Speakers6.pdf

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PRIGINAL (translation tbc)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

