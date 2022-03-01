ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-ARMS --POSSIBLE ONLY

Conference on Disarmament - Lavrov speaks
Start: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Conference on Disarmament holds a session where Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to be on the agenda.
SCHEDULE
0930GMT Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
1015GMT Stanislav Rascan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia
1045GMT Cornel FERUTA, Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies of Romania.
FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS: https://documents.unoda.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CD-HLS-2022-List-of-Speakers6.pdf
