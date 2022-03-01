ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU PARLIAMENT

European Parliament debates Ukraine; Zelenskiy may deliver direct appeal

Start: 01 Mar 2022 11:16 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament holds a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to address the session.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT lawmakers arrive in chamber, announce results of preceding votes

1130GMT opening statements from EU Council and EU Commission

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com