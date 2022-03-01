ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU PARLIAMENT

European Parliament debates Ukraine; Zelenskiy may deliver direct appeal
Start: 01 Mar 2022 11:16 GMT
End: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - The European Parliament holds a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to address the session.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT lawmakers arrive in chamber, announce results of preceding votes
1130GMT opening statements from EU Council and EU Commission
