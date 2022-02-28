COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/MAKEI-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERS
28 de Febrero de 2022

Human Rights Council 2nd day - Vladimir Makei & Blinken speak

Start: 01 Mar 2022 14:15 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 15:15 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. Human Rights Council holds second day of its main annual session with speeches by several ministers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

SCHEDULE

1006GMT UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss

1201GMT High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles

1428GMT Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei

1435GMT U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

DRAFT OF LIST OF SPEAKERS HERE: https://hrcmeetings.ohchr.org/HRCSessions/RegularSessions/49session/Pages/High-level-segment.aspx

Please note, the list is subjected to change

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

