COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER POLAND ROMANIA

Por
REUTERSFEB 28
28 de Febrero de 2022

Refugees cross into Romania and Poland after Ukraine's invasion

Start: 28 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 01 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

PRZEMYSL, POLAND AND SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Ukrainians continue to flee to Poland and the Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației, after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

EDITORS NOTE: TIMINGS

0600GMT - POLAND

0619- ROMANIA

0623- POLAND

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

José Ramón Fernández tundió las sanciones de la FIFA a Rusia: “Muy tímidas”

José Ramón Fernández tundió las sanciones de la FIFA a Rusia: “Muy tímidas”

La historia detrás del gesto más conmovedor de Bielsa en su paso por Leeds: “Jamás podré olvidar lo que hizo por mi madre cuando estaba muriendo”

La brillante actuación de Carlos Acevedo al atajar un penal a Cruz Azul

Video: el golazo del Chicharito Hernández con el que salvó al Galaxy

El ultimátum que esconde la sanción de la FIFA a Rusia luego de su invasión a Ucrania

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Siguiendo los pasos de Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes pidió poner fin a su tutela

Siguiendo los pasos de Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes pidió poner fin a su tutela

La primera representante de Tom Cruise reveló detalles desconocidos del actor cuando no tenía dinero ni casa: “No creo que él ame a la gente”

Con quién habría engañado Gloria Marín a Jorge Negrete

Mamá de un RBD da pista sobre la supuesta nueva gira musical

Así reaccionó Carlos Rivera ante la belleza de Cynthia Rodríguez

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué efectos produce la adicción a la cocaína?

¿Qué efectos produce la adicción a la cocaína?

Un mural gigante del artista Martín Ron instala una nueva mirada sobre las enfermedades poco frecuentes

Enfermedades poco frecuentes: detectarlas puede demorar entre 5 y 10 años

Científicos de Oxford crearon el primer árbol genealógico de la humanidad

Ansiedad por la salud: cómo reconocer si es COVID-19 o hipocondría

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Siguiendo los pasos de Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes pidió poner fin a su tutela

Siguiendo los pasos de Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes pidió poner fin a su tutela

La primera representante de Tom Cruise reveló detalles desconocidos del actor cuando no tenía dinero ni casa: “No creo que él ame a la gente”

Japón prolongará visados de ucranianos y estudiará su condición de refugiados

COVID-19: Perú registró 3,857 nuevos contagios y 65 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas

Los tres errores que cometió Putin en Ucrania