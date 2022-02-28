COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER POLAND ROMANIA

Por
REUTERS FEB 28
28 de Febrero de 2022

Refugees cross into Romania and Poland after Ukraine's invasion

Start: 28 Feb 2022 09:05 GMT

End: 28 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

PRZEMYSL, POLAND AND SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Ukrainians continue to flee to Poland and the Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației, after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

**EDITORS NOTE: WE WILL BE SWITCHING BETWEEN ROMANIA AND POLAND ON RLS**

0600-0619GMT POLAND

0619-0623GMT ROMANIA

0623-0643GMT POLAND

0643-0703GMT ROMANIA

0703-0853GMT POLAND

0905GMT POLAND

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

