ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER POLAND ROMANIA

Refugees cross into Romania and Poland after Ukraine's invasion
Start: 28 Feb 2022 09:05 GMT
End: 28 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
PRZEMYSL, POLAND AND SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Ukrainians continue to flee to Poland and the Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației, after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.
**EDITORS NOTE: WE WILL BE SWITCHING BETWEEN ROMANIA AND POLAND ON RLS**
0600-0619GMT POLAND
0619-0623GMT ROMANIA
0623-0643GMT POLAND
0643-0703GMT ROMANIA
0703-0853GMT POLAND
0905GMT POLAND
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com