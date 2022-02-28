ADVISORY RUSSIA-UKRAINE/LAVROV-NEWSER

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference in Geneva

GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference in Geneva after addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament amid condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

