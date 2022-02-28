COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ----FLASH / TAPE PLAYBACK-UKRAINE-CRISIS/BELARUS-TALKS----

Por
REUTERSFEB 28
28 de Febrero de 2022

Delegates from Ukraine and Russia hold talks in Belarus

Start: 28 Feb 2022 10:58 GMT

End: 28 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

GOMEL REGION, BELARUS - Delegates from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus, that are expected to focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Do not obscure logo / Must on-screen courtesy “Belta”

DIGITAL: Do not obscure logo / Must on-screen courtesy “Belta”

Source: BELARUSIAN TELEGRAPH AGENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belarus

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

