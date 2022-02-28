ADVISORY ----FLASH / TAPE PLAYBACK-UKRAINE-CRISIS/BELARUS-TALKS

Delegates from Ukraine and Russia hold talks in Belarus

Start: 28 Feb 2022 10:58 GMT

End: 28 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

GOMEL REGION, BELARUS - Delegates from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus, that are expected to focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

Location: Belarus

