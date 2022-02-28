ADVISORY ----FLASH / TAPE PLAYBACK-UKRAINE-CRISIS/BELARUS-TALKS

Delegates from Ukraine and Russia hold talks in Belarus
Start: 28 Feb 2022 10:58 GMT
End: 28 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT
GOMEL REGION, BELARUS - Delegates from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus, that are expected to focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Do not obscure logo / Must on-screen courtesy “Belta”
DIGITAL: Do not obscure logo / Must on-screen courtesy “Belta”
Source: BELARUSIAN TELEGRAPH AGENCY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belarus
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com