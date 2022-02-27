COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 27 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

Por
REUTERSFEB 27
27 de Febrero de 2022

UN Security Council holds a public meeting on Ukraine

Start: 27 Feb 2022 19:39 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2022 20:39 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The UN Security Council holds a public meeting on Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1945GMT APPROX Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent representative of France to the United Nations, speaks at the stakeout position.

2000GMT UN Security Council meeting

TBA Monitoring Stakeout position for any comments after meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los especiales mensajes de despedida de los jugadores de Leeds a Bielsa: la dedicatoria más inesperada

Los especiales mensajes de despedida de los jugadores de Leeds a Bielsa: la dedicatoria más inesperada

Así fueron los tres goles de Gio Simeone a Chiquito Romero en la victoria del Hellas Verona ante el Venezia

La alarmante declaración de Lewis Hamilton antes del inicio de la temporada de Fórmula 1

Kylian Mbappé sorprendió con sus declaraciones tras la victoria del PSG y alertó al Real Madrid

Francia pidió por la exclusión de Rusia del Mundial de Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así reaccionó Carlos Rivera ante la belleza de Cynthia Rodríguez

Así reaccionó Carlos Rivera ante la belleza de Cynthia Rodríguez

Daniela Luján no quiere convertirse en madre: “No me siento capaz”

Marimar Vega se casó con Jerónimo Rodríguez en Acapulco

‘Saturday Night Live’ abrió su show con un coro ucraniano que clamó por la paz

Así son las vacaciones de Danna Paola en Italia

TENDENCIAS

Confort Chic: el espíritu de la temporada viene con 5 imprescindibles

Confort Chic: el espíritu de la temporada viene con 5 imprescindibles

Predicciones que hicieron Los Simpson con autos y que se han vuelto realidad

Cómo los ucranianos están recaudando fondos de criptomonedas: hasta ahora se han donado USD$ 15 millones

Usuarios de Apple Pay y Google Pay en Rusia están presentando fallas en los servicios

Morgan Super 3, siempre hay compradores para un clásico disruptivo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La FIFA sancionó a Rusia por la invasión a Ucrania: deberá competir bajo bandera neutra y jugará fuera del país sus partidos como local

La FIFA sancionó a Rusia por la invasión a Ucrania: deberá competir bajo bandera neutra y jugará fuera del país sus partidos como local

Luis Díaz conquista su primer título con el Liverpool: ¡Campeón de la Copa de la Liga!

CFE reportó una pérdida neta de 95 mil mdp durante 2021

Alianza Lima vs Alianza Atlético: ‘blanquiazules reclamaron supuesto penal contra Aldair Rodríguez

Alianza Lima vs. Alianza Atlético: Joaquín Aguirre voltea el partido con un increíble zurdazo