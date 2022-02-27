ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

UN Security Council holds a public meeting on Ukraine
Start: 27 Feb 2022 19:39 GMT
End: 27 Feb 2022 20:39 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - The UN Security Council holds a public meeting on Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
1945GMT APPROX Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent representative of France to the United Nations, speaks at the stakeout position.
2000GMT UN Security Council meeting
TBA Monitoring Stakeout position for any comments after meeting
