ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-POLAND-UKRAINE -- UPDATED DETAILS

Ukrainians cross over the border into Poland

Start: 27 Feb 2022 11:12 GMT

End: 27 Feb 2022 12:07 GMT

UPDATE AS OF 1120GMT - THIS WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL - WE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN THE POLISH SIDE OF THE MEDYKA BORDER AND CARS QUEUING IN MOSTYKA, WESTERN UKRAINE

MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine cross over the Medyka border crossing with Poland.

MOSTYKA, WESTERN UKRAINE - Cars queue in Mostyska to cross Ukrainian border.

1112-115GMT MEDYKA BORDER, POLAND

1120GMT - MOSTYKA, WESTERN UKRAINE

