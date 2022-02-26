ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-ROMANIA-POLAND

Refugees move through border of Romania and Poland
Start: 26 Feb 2022 09:24 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS - Refugees cross into the borders of Romania and Poland.
SCHEDULE:
0924-0950gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Live from the border as Ukrainians flee after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
0950-1010gmt: SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Ukrainians flee to the northeastern Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației
1010gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Live from the border as Ukrainians flee after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com