ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-ROMANIA-POLAND

Refugees move through border of Romania and Poland

Start: 26 Feb 2022 09:24 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Refugees cross into the borders of Romania and Poland.

SCHEDULE:

0924-0950gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Live from the border as Ukrainians flee after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

0950-1010gmt: SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Ukrainians flee to the northeastern Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației

1010gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Live from the border as Ukrainians flee after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

