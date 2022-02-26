ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-ROMANIA-poland-- UPDATED DETAILS

Refugees cross into Romania and Poland after Ukraine's invasion
Start: 26 Feb 2022 15:40 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2022 16:40 GMT
VARIOUS - Refugees cross into the borders of Romania and Poland.
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - WE WILL BE SWITCHING BETWEEN ROMANIA AND POLAND ON RLS.**
1540-1610gmt: SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Refugees cross into Romania after Ukraine's invasion
1610gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Ukrainians cross over the border into Poland
