ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-ROMANIA-poland-- UPDATED DETAILS

Refugees cross into Romania and Poland after Ukraine's invasion

Start: 26 Feb 2022 15:40 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2022 16:40 GMT

VARIOUS - Refugees cross into the borders of Romania and Poland.

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - WE WILL BE SWITCHING BETWEEN ROMANIA AND POLAND ON RLS.**

1540-1610gmt: SIGHETU MARMAȚIEI, ROMANIA - Refugees cross into Romania after Ukraine's invasion

1610gmt: MEDYKA BORDER CROSSING ON THE UKRAINE-POLAND BORDER - Ukrainians cross over the border into Poland

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com