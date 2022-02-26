COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 26 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY ---CANCELLED--FRANCE-AGRICULTURE/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY / SCHEDULE TBA --

REUTERSFEB 26
24 de Febrero de 2022

Macron inaugurates 58th International Agriculture Fair in Paris

Start: 26 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the 58th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.

SCHEDULE - TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

