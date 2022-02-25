ADVISORY USA-COURT/BIDEN

Biden remarks on nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Start: 25 Feb 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 19:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Jackson is also expected to deliver remarks and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com