ADVISORY USA-COURT/BIDEN

Viernes 25 de Febrero de 2022
REUTERS
25 de Febrero de 2022

Biden remarks on nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Start: 25 Feb 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 19:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Jackson is also expected to deliver remarks and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Invasión a Ucrania: qué tiene que pasar para que Rusia se quede afuera del Mundial

Mamá de Christian Nodal reconoció apoyo de nueva disquera tras demanda en su contra: "No apagaran tu voz"

Sistema inmunitario innato: para los científicos es la llave para perfeccionar las vacunas COVID

De la Conquista a la pérdida de la mitad del territorio: cuántas intervenciones extranjeras ha sufrido México

