COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

Por
REUTERSFEB 25
25 de Febrero de 2022

U.N. agencies briefing as Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Start: 25 Feb 2022 09:31 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 10:30 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. agencies hold a bi-weekly briefing in Geneva after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday (Feb 24).

SCHEDULE

0930GMT News briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El éxodo en primera persona: el diario de viaje del técnico español que escapó de Kiev tras los ataques de Rusia

El éxodo en primera persona: el diario de viaje del técnico español que escapó de Kiev tras los ataques de Rusia

El fenómeno que sorprende a todos: por qué rebotan los autos de la nueva Fórmula 1

La propuesta de Rogelio Funes Mori para solucionar problemas con la afición

El récord de Floyd Mayweather que JC Chávez y Canelo podrían batir en el Zócalo de CDMX

Con un exabrupto en vivo, así fue la desopilante reacción del Kun Agüero por el golazo de Piqué al Napoli

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la pegajosa canción de Yuri que habla de una agresión sexual

Cuál es la pegajosa canción de Yuri que habla de una agresión sexual

El insólito albur que Pati Chapoy lanzó a Pedro Sola en vivo

Mauricio Ochmann contó que ser papá lo ayudó a superar el pasado: “Me revolucionó”

Tras ser drogado, golpeado y asaltado Guillermo Méndez fue arrojado a un barranco

Premio lo Nuestro: Nodal y Ángela Aguilar participaron en el homenaje a Vicente Fernández

TENDENCIAS

¿Cuáles son las propiedades saludables del chocolate?

¿Cuáles son las propiedades saludables del chocolate?

Fin de semana cósmico: cómo ver dos fenómenos de alineación planetaria

Carnaval con sabor argentino: llega el ChoriFest, el encuentro que rinde culto al clásico sándwich

Implante coclear: el avance médico que logró devolver uno de los cinco sentidos

Cómo unirse a videollamadas grupales ya iniciadas de WhatsApp

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cuál es la pegajosa canción de Yuri que habla de una agresión sexual

Cuál es la pegajosa canción de Yuri que habla de una agresión sexual

Rusia prohibió la entrada de aviones vinculados al Reino Unido en su espacio aéreo

Policías visitarán escuelas de la CDMX para concientizar a los alumnos

El insólito albur que Pati Chapoy lanzó a Pedro Sola en vivo

Jorge “Choche” Camero fue vinculado con actividades criminales: FGE