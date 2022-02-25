COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-VOTE

Por
REUTERSFEB 25
25 de Febrero de 2022

UNSC expected to vote on Russia resolution

Start: 25 Feb 2022 21:51 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 22:51 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Security Council members are expected to vote on Friday on a resolution that will call out Russia over its actions toward Ukraine despite expected veto.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El emocionante mensaje del tenista ruso Andrey Rublev en medio del conflicto bélico en Ucrania

El emocionante mensaje del tenista ruso Andrey Rublev en medio del conflicto bélico en Ucrania

Canelo Álvarez: cuándo es su próxima pelea y contra quién será

Germán Pezzela relató cómo vivió los penales de Dibu Martínez contra Colombia: “Nosotros le preguntamos: ¿qué te pasaba por la cabeza?”

Matteo Papa, el pupilo de Floyd Mayweather que busca aprender el estilo de las leyendas mexicanas

El complejo escape de Ucrania para los futbolistas argentinos: horas de caminata rumbo a Polonia y embotellamientos interminables

ENTRETENIMIENTO

MasterChef Junior: todo sobre la nueva temporada y el regreso de Tatiana a la televisión

MasterChef Junior: todo sobre la nueva temporada y el regreso de Tatiana a la televisión

Qué dijo Sebastián Yatra sobre el costoso anillo que Christian Nodal le regaló a Belinda

Aleida Núñez confirmó el fin de su relación con el empresario Bubba Saulsbury

Rusia no participará en Eurovisión porque su inclusión “desacreditaría la competencia”

Mamá de Christian Nodal reconoció apoyo de nueva disquera tras demanda en su contra: “No apagarán tu voz”

TENDENCIAS

Un laboratorio argentino distribuirá la vacuna Moderna: los detalles del acuerdo

Un laboratorio argentino distribuirá la vacuna Moderna: los detalles del acuerdo

Por qué WhatsApp genera millones de ganancias cada día si no tiene anuncios

Togliatti: la historia de la fábrica de autos que construyó Rusia con ayuda de Italia en plena Guerra Fría

Qué es y cómo funciona SWIFT, el sistema tecnológico que dejaría aislado económicamente a Rusia

Rusia censura el acceso a Facebook para evitar protestas contra la guerra de Putin

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El emocionante mensaje del tenista ruso Andrey Rublev en medio del conflicto bélico en Ucrania

El emocionante mensaje del tenista ruso Andrey Rublev en medio del conflicto bélico en Ucrania

EEUU eliminó casi por completo la obligación de usar mascarilla en espacios cerrados

Un hombre británico fue encontrado tirado con un tiro en cabeza en la playa de Punta del Este

Ver Sporting Cristal vs UTC EN VIVO HOY: celestes ganan 2-1 con gol de Christofer Gonzáles por la Liga 1

Golazo de Percy Liza tras tiki taka con pase de taco en contragolpe de Sporting Cristal ante UTC por la Liga 1