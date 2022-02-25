COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SUMMIT-NEWSER --TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERS
25 de Febrero de 2022

Macron, VDL, Michel newser after summit of EU leaders on Ukraine

Start: 25 Feb 2022 01:25 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 01:59 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and French President Macron after summit of leaders on Ukraine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

