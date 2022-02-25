COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-INTERIOR-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSFEB 25
25 de Febrero de 2022

Newser after EU interior ministers meet to discuss Ukraine

Start: 26 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson after meeting to discuss the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Invasión a Ucrania: qué tiene que pasar para que Rusia se quede afuera del Mundial

Invasión a Ucrania: qué tiene que pasar para que Rusia se quede afuera del Mundial

Tite confirmó que dejará de ser el entrenador de la selección de Brasil tras el Mundial

Marcelo Bielsa, en su hora más difícil al frente de Leeds: “El único que cree ciegamente en mí, soy yo”

El problema en el que está envuelto el polémico piloto de Fórmula 1 Nikita Mazepin tras la invasión rusa en Ucrania: “Es un momento difícil”

Sorpresa en el mercado de pases: Real Madrid sigue de cerca a una de las figuras de River Plate

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mamá de Christian Nodal reconoció apoyo de nueva disquera tras demanda en su contra: “No apagaran tu voz”

Mamá de Christian Nodal reconoció apoyo de nueva disquera tras demanda en su contra: “No apagaran tu voz”

El Emo no ha muerto: dónde está la generación que usaba fleco y pantalones entubados

El día de playa de Chrissy Teigen en Malibú, el paseo de Emily Ratajkowski con su hijo en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El emotivo discurso de Ángela Aguilar en los Premios Lo Nuestro 2022

Cuál es la pegajosa canción de Yuri que habla de una agresión sexual

TENDENCIAS

Sistema inmunitario innato: para los científicos es la llave para perfeccionar las vacunas COVID

Sistema inmunitario innato: para los científicos es la llave para perfeccionar las vacunas COVID

Rusia fue vetado del Mobile World Congress de Barcelona

Cómo usar un radio digital con WiFi y conexión Bluetooth

Tras la invasión en Ucrania, varios países europeos revisan los lazos científicos con Rusia

En primera persona: “El implante coclear es la llave que le permitió a mi hija acceder al mundo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: Polonia establece centros humanitarios para ucranianos y espera 30.000 personas diarias

Invasión de Rusia a Ucrania: Polonia establece centros humanitarios para ucranianos y espera 30.000 personas diarias

Mujeres al Mando: Karen Schwarz y Magdyel Ugaz viven emotivo reencuentro en programa de despedida

Invasión de Rusia: más de 50 mil ucranianos huyeron del país en las últimas 48 horas

Juan Olivas, jefe consular de Perú en Ucrania, se quebró en vivo: “no me iré hasta que no salga el último peruano de aquí”

El dictador sirio Bashar Al Assad dijo que la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania es una “corrección de la historia”