ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-INTERIOR-ARRIVALS

EU interior ministers meet to discuss Ukraine

Start: 26 Feb 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 26 Feb 2022 13:25 GMT

BRUSSELS - Interior ministers from across the EU meet to discuss the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine with at least 100,000 people uprooted and several thousand already over the border in EU countries.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT Arrivals

TIME TBC news conference with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com