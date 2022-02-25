ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-INTERIOR-ARRIVALS

EU interior ministers meet to discuss Ukraine
Start: 26 Feb 2022 12:25 GMT
End: 26 Feb 2022 13:25 GMT
BRUSSELS - Interior ministers from across the EU meet to discuss the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine with at least 100,000 people uprooted and several thousand already over the border in EU countries.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT Arrivals
TIME TBC news conference with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson
