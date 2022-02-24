ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JAPAN-RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin holds newser
Start: 25 Feb 2022 04:55 GMT
End: 25 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin holds a news conference to speak about Ukraine crisis.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT- News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com