COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JAPAN-RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR

Por
REUTERSFEB 24
24 de Febrero de 2022

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin holds newser

Start: 25 Feb 2022 04:55 GMT

End: 25 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin holds a news conference to speak about Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT- News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El desesperado pedido de un grupo de futbolistas desde Ucrania tras el ataque ruso: “No sabemos si habrá comida”

El desesperado pedido de un grupo de futbolistas desde Ucrania tras el ataque ruso: “No sabemos si habrá comida”

Suspendieron el torneo de fútbol en Ucrania tras el ataque de Rusia

Lapidaria condena de Garry Kasparov a “la serpiente” Vladimir Putin por el ataque a Ucrania

La joya de Boca Juniors por la que Robert Pires le preguntó a Juan Román Riquelme

Óscar de la Hoya criticó a Eddy Reynoso por descuidar al Canelo Team

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día de compras de Halle Berry, el festejo de Olivia Rodrigo: celebrities en un click

El día de compras de Halle Berry, el festejo de Olivia Rodrigo: celebrities en un click

José Eduardo Derbez confesó quién fue el responsable de que Victoria Ruffo incursionara en TikTok

Cuáles son las complicaciones de salud por las que está atravesando Yuya

Cuál es el misterioso proyecto entre Adrián Uribe, Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones

Carlos Trejo llamó cobarde a Alfredo Adame por no concretar pelea pactada

TENDENCIAS

El hielo marino de la Antártida se redujo a la menor superficie de su historia

El hielo marino de la Antártida se redujo a la menor superficie de su historia

Emociones y recuerdos: un estudio develó el comportamiento del cerebro ante el canto

El 20% de los pacientes con dolor de cabeza durante el COVID sufren cefalea persistente

¿Los pacientes mienten a sus médicos?

¿Las vacunas COVID puede producir inflamación en adolescentes?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Prevén que padres de familia estén a cargo de la revisión de mochilas en CDMX

Prevén que padres de familia estén a cargo de la revisión de mochilas en CDMX

Putin invade Ucrania: una nueva era y una decisión para América Latina

Universitario vs. Barcelona SC: técnico Fabián Bustos habría dirigido su último partido por interés de Santos de Brasil

Luna llena de febrero en Leo: 4 signos del zodiaco que podrán tener cambios y suerte en la vida

Álvaro Uribe impulsa la campaña de Paloma Valencia al Senado: “Es campeona en la defensa de la democracia”