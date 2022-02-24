COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-VDL-BORRELL

Por
REUTERSFEB 24
24 de Febrero de 2022

Von der Leyen and Borrell statement on Russian invasion

Start: 24 Feb 2022 07:31 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2022 07:40 GMT

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell make statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La joya de Boca Juniors por la que Robert Pires le preguntó a Juan Román Riquelme

La joya de Boca Juniors por la que Robert Pires le preguntó a Juan Román Riquelme

Óscar de la Hoya criticó a Eddy Reynoso por descuidar al Canelo Team

La brutal celebración que provocó Raúl Jiménez en Inglaterra

Donovan Carrillo: el momento que lo trajo una nominación tras Beijing 2022

El error de Carlos Acevedo que sentenció la eliminación de Santos en Concachampions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuáles son las complicaciones de salud por las que está atravesando Yuya

Cuáles son las complicaciones de salud por las que está atravesando Yuya

Cuál es el misterioso proyecto entre Adrián Uribe, Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones

Carlos Trejo llamó cobarde a Alfredo Adame por no concretar pelea pactada

Cuál fue la reacción del Potrillo ante homenaje de Snoop Dogg a Vicente Fernández

Cómo el sobrepeso de Eugenia Cauduro la ayudó en su carrera

TENDENCIAS

El 20% de los pacientes con dolor de cabeza durante el COVID sufren cefalea persistente

El 20% de los pacientes con dolor de cabeza durante el COVID sufren cefalea persistente

¿Los pacientes mienten a sus médicos?

¿Las vacunas COVID puede producir inflamación en adolescentes?

El lado B del perfeccionismo: cuando una virtud puede ser un problema en el mundo laboral

Juanpa Zurita, Calle y Poché, estrenan estos nuevos podcast en Spotify

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Trabajo de ensueño?: le pagarán a un joven por ver todos los episodios de Los Simpson y encontrar predicciones que haya hecho la serie

¿Trabajo de ensueño?: le pagarán a un joven por ver todos los episodios de Los Simpson y encontrar predicciones que haya hecho la serie

Martha Bárcena arremetió contra Marcelo Ebrard por posicionamiento en el conflicto Rusia-Ucrania

Cuáles son los países que aplicaron sanciones a Rusia tras invadir Ucrania

Joe Biden habló con Volodimir Zelenski para comenzar el apoyo internacional a Ucrania

Aníbal Torres: funcionaria de la PCM acusa a Premier de usar publicidad estatal con fines políticos