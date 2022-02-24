COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por
REUTERSFEB 24
22 de Febrero de 2022

WHO Europe newser on COVID-19 situation across continent

Start: 24 Feb 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE POSTPONED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

COPENHAGEN - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La joya de Boca Juniors por la que Robert Pires le preguntó a Juan Román Riquelme

La joya de Boca Juniors por la que Robert Pires le preguntó a Juan Román Riquelme

Óscar de la Hoya criticó a Eddy Reynoso por descuidar al Canelo Team

La brutal celebración que provocó Raúl Jiménez en Inglaterra

Donovan Carrillo: el momento que lo trajo una nominación tras Beijing 2022

El error de Carlos Acevedo que sentenció la eliminación de Santos en Concachampions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

José Eduardo Derbez confesó quién fue el responsable de que Victoria Ruffo incursionara en TikTok

José Eduardo Derbez confesó quién fue el responsable de que Victoria Ruffo incursionara en TikTok

Cuáles son las complicaciones de salud por las que está atravesando Yuya

Cuál es el misterioso proyecto entre Adrián Uribe, Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones

Carlos Trejo llamó cobarde a Alfredo Adame por no concretar pelea pactada

Cuál fue la reacción del Potrillo ante homenaje de Snoop Dogg a Vicente Fernández

TENDENCIAS

El 20% de los pacientes con dolor de cabeza durante el COVID sufren cefalea persistente

El 20% de los pacientes con dolor de cabeza durante el COVID sufren cefalea persistente

¿Los pacientes mienten a sus médicos?

¿Las vacunas COVID puede producir inflamación en adolescentes?

El lado B del perfeccionismo: cuando una virtud puede ser un problema en el mundo laboral

Juanpa Zurita, Calle y Poché, estrenan estos nuevos podcast en Spotify

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los líderes mundiales condenaron enérgicamente la invasión rusa a Ucrania

Los líderes mundiales condenaron enérgicamente la invasión rusa a Ucrania

Marko Cortés responsabilizó a AMLO de las declaraciones de Arturo Zaldívar: “Sigue desesperado”

Ucrania confirma 8 muertos y una decena de heridos tras las primeras horas del ataque ruso

“No conviene tensión con socios económicos”: Senado analizó con Marcelo Ebrard el conflicto ruso

28 fotos de cómo amaneció Ucrania tras los bombardeos de Rusia