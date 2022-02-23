COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKIY

Por
REUTERSFEB 23
23 de Febrero de 2022

Zelenskiy newser with Polish and Lithuanian presidents

Start: 23 Feb 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2022 13:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda hold a news conference in Kyiv.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cristiano Ronaldo y el Cholo Simeone vuelven a verse las caras: por qué el portugués es la “bestia negra” del Atlético Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo y el Cholo Simeone vuelven a verse las caras: por qué el portugués es la “bestia negra” del Atlético Madrid

Así fue el debut de Rafael Nadal en el Abierto de Acapulco 2022

Histórico del América destrozó a Santiago Solari: “Hay que tener vergüenza”

Álvaro Morales retó a Pumas previo al clásico capitalino: “Son inferior al América”

El debut de Wanchope Ábila en Colón: cambió el partido con su ingreso, asistió al Pulga Rodríguez y por milímetros no marcó un golazo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 6: por qué Diego se fue inesperadamente de la casa

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 6: por qué Diego se fue inesperadamente de la casa

Yuri aconsejó a Farruko cambiar las letras de su reggaetón

Por qué Jorge Negrete y Gloria Marín nunca se casaron

Por qué los hijos de Luis Miguel y Aracely Arámbula no aparecen en público

Gustavo Adolfo Infante y su mamá ratificaron denuncia contra Alfredo Adame por decir que la señora “era bruja”

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué relación tiene el frío con el catarro y la gripe?

¿Qué relación tiene el frío con el catarro y la gripe?

Peinados de otro mundo y rubor eléctrico: 7 propuestas imperdibles de la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York

Hipertensión y diabetes: descubren un vínculo común entre las dos enfermedades

Cómo hacer que el celular diga el nombre del contacto que está llamando

Estos son los primeros celulares compatibles con la red 5G en México

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Golpe al narcotráfico: Marina decomisó embarcación con más de 700 kilos de droga

Golpe al narcotráfico: Marina decomisó embarcación con más de 700 kilos de droga

Guardería ABC: Arturo Zaldívar recordó presión de Felipe Calderón para proteger a Margarita Zavala

Putin dijo que está listo para una solución diplomática en Ucrania pero que los intereses de Rusia son “innegociables”

Alcaldía de Tocancipá (Cundinamarca) cuadruplica su presupuesto destinado al campo para mitigar el alza de precios

COVID-19: Perú registró 4,194 nuevos contagios y 53 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas