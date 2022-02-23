ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-FRANCE

German FM Baerbock and French FM Le Drian joint newser
Start: 23 Feb 2022 11:21 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2022 11:57 GMT
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian hold a news conference after meeting to discuss ways to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com