Miércoles 23 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-FRANCE

REUTERS
23 de Febrero de 2022

German FM Baerbock and French FM Le Drian joint newser

Start: 23 Feb 2022 11:21 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2022 11:57 GMT

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian hold a news conference after meeting to discuss ways to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

