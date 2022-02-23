COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SUMMIT-NEWSER -- TIME TBC --

Por
REUTERSFEB 23
23 de Febrero de 2022

VDL, Michel after summit of EU leaders on Ukraine

Start: 24 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel after summit of leaders on Ukraine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

