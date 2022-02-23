ADVISORY HONGKONG-BUDGET/

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Chan unveils 2022/23 budget
Start: 23 Feb 2022 03:00 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2022 04:30 GMT
WEBCAST - Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan presents the budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year, followed by a Q&A session.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT - Financial Secretary presents budget via video-link
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: LEGCO WEBCAST
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com