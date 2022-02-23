ADVISORY HONGKONG-BUDGET/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
REUTERS
22 de Febrero de 2022

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Chan unveils 2022/23 budget

Start: 23 Feb 2022 03:00 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2022 04:30 GMT

WEBCAST - Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan presents the budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year, followed by a Q&A session.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Financial Secretary presents budget via video-link

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: LEGCO WEBCAST

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

